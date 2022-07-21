Scientists have declared monarch butterflies, which winter in Pismo Beach and other sites along the Central Coast, an endangered species as their numbers have continued to plunge all over North America.

The relatively small flight from the Pacific Northwest and Canada that overwinters in Pismo Beach has shrunk dramatically from its peak 30 years ago, but it recovered slightly this past winter from its dismal all-time low the winter before.

In January 2021, the nonprofit Xerces Society, which monitors the western butterflies and has conducted an annual butterfly count on Thanksgiving Day for decades, announced the total count for the entire state that winter was 1,914 butterflies.

