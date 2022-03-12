Lompoc native Ginny Rojas will present A Biologist's Life in Quilts at the Santa Maria Public Library on March 19 in honor of National Quilting Month.
Rojas is a scientist and art quilter who uses her passion for science as inspiration in her quilt designs. She creates nontraditional quilts depicting cells, flora and fauna. Rojas will share some of her work, discuss her life and quilting technique during the presentation.
The library is hosting the event at Shepard Hall in conjunction with the American Association of University Women. The AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.
Seating is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
For questions about the event, contact the library's information desk at 805-925-0994. The library is located at 421 S McClelland St.
To learn more about the AAUW, contact Cathy McCue, of the Santa Maria branch, at 805-922-2837.