Second grade teacher Tino Aleman guided a group of students at Fairlawn Elementary School as they attempted to create homemade bottle rockets using tape and tubes Thursday night.
“Hands on: That’s the key here,” Aleman said while the students worked at a station in the cafeteria before taking their rockets outside to launch them using an air pump.
Building bottle rockets was among the various science stations at Fairlawn for the school's first-ever STEAM Night. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Aleman helped organize the event that drew more than 100 students, parents and instructors in addition to college students and staff.
Besides the rocket building, students visited a variety of science stations inside and outside the school's cafeteria.
“My students have been practicing science,” Aleman said. "They’re building rockets, we have puzzles, snap circuits, augmented reality and monocular optical illusion [here tonight]."
Students from Hancock College and Cal Poly's Liberal Arts and Chemistry departments helped Aleman run experiments and man stations Thursday.
Hancock students Gerardo Hernandez and Ileana Hernandez brought a giant kaleidoscope made of LED lights and plastic mirrors in the shape of a triangle.
When looking into the kaleidoscope, people could see multiple images of themselves.
“We like to promote Hancock a little more and get kids interested in STEM careers,” said Gerardo Hernandez, a civil engineering major.
Ileana Hernandez, a nursing student at Hancock, seated the elementary students on a stool with 5-pound dumbbells in each hand.
She explained two different ways to hold the weights, then spun the children to illustrate the effects of gravity.
“When you hold them to your chest, you go faster," she said. "But when you hold them out, it slows you down.”
Near the Hancock students, Dolores “Lola” Berber-Jimenez, who heads the Liberal Arts Department at Cal Poly, introduced visitors at her station to a "crusher."
Elementary students took a rolled-up paper and placed it underneath an empty liter soda bottle supported by a wood block that helped sandwich the fitted paper.
They then filled the bottle with rice to determine how much weight the bottle could hold and how much it would take to crush the paper in an experiment illustrating density and mass.
“We wanted to do something with weight,” Berber-Jimenez explained. “They can see how much weight it can take.”
Once the bottle weighed in at 4 pounds, students watched the paper crumble while expressing their delight.
Central Coast Astronomical Society members also attended the event, setting up a telescope for star gazing outside the cafeteria.
For Aleman, who also teaches in the Community Education and Language departments at Hancock, said he hopes Thursday's STEAM Night won't be the last at Fairlawn.
"I'm trying to do it annually," Aleman said.