A crowded race for three seats on the Lompoc Unified School District board of education began to take shape early Tuesday evening as a challenger held a lead over a pair of incumbents, according to the first wave of vote-by-mail results.
The race includes three candidates who are seeking to fill out one partial two-year term, and four candidates who are vying for two full four-year terms.
According to the early returns, incumbent Bill Heath, with 2,620 votes, led Timothy Moncier (1,301 votes) and Alan Skinner (1,298 votes) for the lone two-year seat. Heath accounted for 50 percent of the total, while Moncier and Skinner each had amassed 25 percent of the vote.
Challenger Nancy Schuler-Jones led the field in the race for the two full terms with 2,949 votes, which amounted to nearly 34 percent of the total. Trailing her was current board president Steve Straight, who had garnered 2,772 votes for 32 percent of the total.
On the outside looking in, according to the early numbers, was Gloria Grijalva, who was appointed to a vacated seat on the board in February and had 1,878 votes for 22 percent of the total; and challenger Deb Andrews, who was selected on 1,086 ballots (12 percent).
It is expected that Santa Barbara County election officials will release updated voting figures throughout the night.
The candidates each participated in a forum hosted by the American Association of University Women at Lompoc City Hall on Oct. 3 and they gave opposing views on a range of issues, including the need for a school bond, the appropriateness of sexual education, and how best to keep campuses safe.
The next regular meeting of the LUSD board of education is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 13.