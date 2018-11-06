A crowded race for three seats on the Lompoc Unified School District board of education resulted in victories for two incumbents and one challenger, according to voting results released late Tuesday night by Santa Barbara County election officials.
The race included three candidates who sought to fill out one partial two-year term, and four candidates who vied for two full four-year terms.
According to the voting totals released around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, incumbent Bill Heath, with 4,327 votes, led Timothy Moncier (2,138 votes) and Alan Skinner (2,027 votes) for the lone two-year seat. Heath accounted for 51 percent of the total, with Moncier claiming 25 percent and Skinner 24.
Challenger Nancy Schuler-Jones led the field in the race for the two full terms with 4,813 votes for 34 percent of the total. Trailing her was current board president Steve Straight, who had garnered 4,308 votes for a 31-percent share.
On the outside looking in, according to the balloting figures, was Gloria Grijalva, who was appointed to a vacated seat on the board in February and had 3,071 votes (22 percent); and challenger Deb Andrews, who was selected on 1,754 ballots (13 percent).
The candidates each participated in a forum hosted by the American Association of University Women at Lompoc City Hall on Oct. 3 and they gave opposing views on a range of issues, including the need for a school bond, the appropriateness of sexual education, and how best to keep campuses safe.
The next regular meeting of the LUSD board of education is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 13.