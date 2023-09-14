School Board 01
Buy Now

Community members attend Wednesday night's Santa Maria-Bonita School District board meeting.

 April Chavez, Staff

The Santa Maria-Bonita school board on Wednesday unanimously agreed to contracts supporting cultural music, tutoring opportunities for students and ensuring foster youth receive the help they need.

The board approved a $110,500 contract with School Yard Rap to provide elementary students with an assembly as part of the district's plans to highlight Hispanic Heritage Month.

School Yard Rap's live performance is composed of hip-hop music along with visuals that inform and amuse the students with history, social-emotional health, mental health, and cultural experiences.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you