The Santa Maria-Bonita school board on Wednesday unanimously agreed to contracts supporting cultural music, tutoring opportunities for students and ensuring foster youth receive the help they need.
The board approved a $110,500 contract with School Yard Rap to provide elementary students with an assembly as part of the district's plans to highlight Hispanic Heritage Month.
School Yard Rap's live performance is composed of hip-hop music along with visuals that inform and amuse the students with history, social-emotional health, mental health, and cultural experiences.
The group will visit elementary school sites to provide two 30-45 minute performances for all TK-6th grade students during National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs Sept. 15-Oct. 15.
Ricardo Valencia, board vice president, said he appreciates seeing artists like School Yard Rap, and hopes that such events happen throughout the school year.
“It’s the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop music, and I love as an educator seeing how music inspires some of our young people,” he said.
“I’ve heard some of those artists talking about affirmations like you’re so intelligent and to respect women. These are things that are often taught in the music and that’s what it makes me think about,” said Valencia. “How important it is to incorporate music, especially hip-hop music ... because it’s uplifting, it’s empowering and it makes you want to dance.”
School Yard Rap, founded in 2015, visited Santa Maria last year as well.
The board also renewed two contracts: an agreement with Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley to provide foster youth liaison services and an agreement with Tutor.com to provide online tutoring services.
The $79,167 contract with Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley provides supportive services for district foster students, their families, and substitute care providers.
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley has provided the service to the district for a number of years.
The contract for $70,000 with Tutor.com, Inc., K-12 Student Center will provide 2,000 hours of unlimited live tutoring services through tutor.com for district students in subjects including English, science, math, and social studies.
SMBSD students have logged 3,668 hours with tutors at Tutor.com, Inc., with 96% of students rating their session "very good" or "excellent", according to the staff report. English tutors are available 24 hours, seven days a week and Spanish tutors are available from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Service dates are July 1 to June 30, 2024.
Valencia said he’s noticed that at the high school level such tutoring options have been available but are not being taken advantage of.
“So I really like the idea of educators using it in the classroom at some point so that students become familiar with it, and get comfortable and then hopefully actually take advantage of the service,” said Valencia. “... I would encourage more of our educators to give our students a chance to do that. So that way they know how to use the tool, otherwise it’s a tool they’re not going use because they don’t know how to use it.”
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.