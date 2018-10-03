When Orcutt Union School District voters head to the polls in November to choose which school board candidates they want to replace three longtime board members, district resident Melanie Waffle hopes her promise to be a voice for the community can win them over.
The manager of a Santa Maria printing shop and mother of two Orcutt Union students, Waffle said she was approached and informed of impending vacancies on the district's board of education earlier this year. After regularly attending board meetings and weighing the idea of mounting a bid, Waffle opted to throw her hat in the race for one of three open district seats. Each seat carries a four-year term.
"Communication and human interaction are the main ingredients for the catalyst for kids to have a healthy learning environment and feel safe," Waffle said. "If people don't feel safe, they don't speak up. I want to be a voice for the parents, teachers, staff and community members so they can speak up and share their mind."
A self-described conversationalist and team player, Waffle said she takes time to consider every point of view before making a decision. Her business background and ties to the district make her comfortable with fulfilling the unique duties required of an Orcutt Union board member.
"We let the kids, parents and teachers know how important they are to us," she said. "Our role is to bring everyone together as a community and empower people — we're the only governing board in the community. Even though everyone is about the students, we're representing the whole community."
Overseeing the completion of Measure G projects, ensuring financial stability and creating a safe and secure school environment are priorities Waffle plans to pursue if elected to the board. While the Measure G projects to build fences around district schools are a step in the right direction, ensuring school safety has to be addressed inside the school as well, she said.
"When I say safe schools, I don't necessarily mean the physical appearance of the school, it's [also] about mental health," she said. "[Security] has to start inside [the school], and I'd like to see more of a focus on that."
While the idea of a small community school is something Waffle appreciates about Orcutt Academy High School, she believes the district should explore the possibility of expanding enrollment capacity at the campus.
"We have to be realistic that there are only so many schools in the area people can go to," she said. "We're not in the best area to grow too much, but if we look into it and have the capacity to grow a little, even if it's a slow process, at least we're doing something."