The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has honored more than 300 area students in an awards ceremony at Allan Hancock College.
Each year the foundation hosts North and South County ceremonies to recognize its scholarship recipients. More than 600 people attended Wednesday’s North County ceremony, including students, parents, educators, and community leaders.
The Scholarship Foundation’s 2023 South County ceremony took place May 24 at the Courthouse Sunken Garden in Santa Barbara.
Scholarship Foundation Board Chair Matt Rowe and former Santa Maria-Bonita School District Superintendent Phil Alvarado were the featured speakers at Wednesday’s ceremony.
“As we all know, our world is rapidly changing, and now more than ever education offers the surest path to navigating that change in route to a life of purpose and fulfillment,” Rowe told the assembled students.
“As you take your next steps along this path, please remember that you have a stalwart partner in the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. Our organization prides itself on being an invaluable resource for students and families in our community.”
This year the Scholarship Foundation will award college and vocational scholarships totaling nearly $7.2 million to 1,864 students throughout Santa Barbara County.
The nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, the Scholarship Foundation has now cumulatively awarded in excess of $150 million to more than 60,000 county students since its founding in 1962. The foundation also provides free financial aid advising services.
The organization’s application for financial aid during the 2024-25 academic year will be available starting Oct. 15. For more information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.