Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara announces scholarship awards

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has awarded college scholarships totaling more than $6 million to 1,797 Santa Barbara County students for the 2020-21 academic year. Recipients were notified of their awards on Friday, May 15.

Of the $6,000,694 awarded this year, $2,897,798 will help support 1,000 students in North County communities, and $3,102,896 will help support 797 students in South County communities.

Scholarship awards for undergraduate students average $2,734. Overall (for both graduate and undergraduate students), awards average $3,357. Scholarships can be used for college, graduate, and vocational studies, including law school and medical school.

“This news could not come at a better time. In spite of everything our community has endured in recent months, we are helping almost 1,800 students get a college education. This organization’s status as Santa Barbara County’s leading provider of college scholarships and financial aid advising services is undiminished,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Barbara Robertson.