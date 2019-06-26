Lompoc’s largest annual festival returns to Ryon Park for five-days of fun this week to unofficially usher in the start of summer.
Admission to the park will be free on Wednesday, but will be $5 for people 13 and older from Thursday through Sunday. Admission will be free at all times for children ages 12 and younger. Four-day admission passes are available for $15 from the Lompoc Valley Festival Association.
The 67th Lompoc Flower Festival is themed “Summertime Fun & Friends,” and will include live music, food booths, arts and crafts vendors, and a carnival, among other features. This year will also see the return of a flower show to the event, which will include a series of pro wrestling shows.
Here is a full schedule of events for this year's Flower Festival.
Wednesday, June 26
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Jerry Stickel (variety)
1:45 to 2:45 p.m. — Voice Studio
3 to 4 p.m. — Alley Project
4 to 5 p.m. — Garcia Dance Studio
6 p.m. — Opening ceremony
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Dogvane (hard, metal rock)
8 to 10 p.m. — Toxic Red (rock and roll)
Thursday, June 27
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Matt Suarez (variety)
1:15 to 3:15 p.m. — Feel Good and Friends (soul and funk)
3:30 to 5:15 p.m. — Soul Cats (soul and variety)
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Unfinished Business (60s, 70s and 80s)
8 to 10 p.m. — Fossils (rock and roll)
Friday, June 28
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Charlie Vaughn (variety)
1:45 to 3:45 p.m. — The Offsets (variety)
4 to 6 p.m. — All for Real (soul, funk)
6:15 to 7:45 p.m. — Hard Times (variety, Santana, classic rock)
8 to 10 p.m. — Molly Ringwald Project (80s)
Saturday, June 29
Noon to 3:15 p.m. — Kaitlyn Chui (variety)
1 p.m. — Parade awards
3:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Off the One (reggae)
5:45 to 8 p.m. — Raw Silk (variety, funk, soul, rock)
8:30 to 10 p.m. — Dog & Butterfly (Heart tribute band)
Sunday, June 30
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Soul Fyah (soul and Latin)
1:45 to 3:45 p.m. — 805 Cali Tejano (old school, Latin)
3:50 p.m. — Queen ticket awards
4:30 to 6 p.m. — Latin Ladies-Adelaide (tribute of stars including Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Selena, Gloria Estefan, Celia Cruz)