{{featured_button_text}}

Lompoc’s largest annual festival returns to Ryon Park for five-days of fun this week to unofficially usher in the start of summer.

Admission to the park will be free on Wednesday, but will be $5 for people 13 and older from Thursday through Sunday. Admission will be free at all times for children ages 12 and younger. Four-day admission passes are available for $15 from the Lompoc Valley Festival Association.

The 67th Lompoc Flower Festival is themed “Summertime Fun & Friends,” and will include live music, food booths, arts and crafts vendors, and a carnival, among other features. This year will also see the return of a flower show to the event, which will include a series of pro wrestling shows.

Here is a full schedule of events for this year's Flower Festival.

Wednesday, June 26

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Jerry Stickel (variety)

1:45 to 2:45 p.m. — Voice Studio

3 to 4 p.m. — Alley Project

4 to 5 p.m. — Garcia Dance Studio

6 p.m. — Opening ceremony

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Dogvane (hard, metal rock)

8 to 10 p.m. — Toxic Red (rock and roll)

Thursday, June 27

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Matt Suarez (variety)

1:15 to 3:15 p.m. — Feel Good and Friends (soul and funk)

3:30 to 5:15 p.m. — Soul Cats (soul and variety)

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Unfinished Business (60s, 70s and 80s)

8 to 10 p.m. — Fossils (rock and roll)

Friday, June 28

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Charlie Vaughn (variety)

1:45 to 3:45 p.m. — The Offsets (variety)

4 to 6 p.m. — All for Real (soul, funk)

6:15 to 7:45 p.m. — Hard Times (variety, Santana, classic rock)

8 to 10 p.m. — Molly Ringwald Project (80s)

Saturday, June 29

Noon to 3:15 p.m. — Kaitlyn Chui (variety)

1 p.m. — Parade awards

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Off the One (reggae)

5:45 to 8 p.m. — Raw Silk (variety, funk, soul, rock)

8:30 to 10 p.m. — Dog & Butterfly (Heart tribute band)

Sunday, June 30

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Soul Fyah (soul and Latin)

1:45 to 3:45 p.m. — 805 Cali Tejano (old school, Latin)

3:50 p.m. — Queen ticket awards

4:30 to 6 p.m. — Latin Ladies-Adelaide (tribute of stars including Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Selena, Gloria Estefan, Celia Cruz)

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Producer

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and the Santa Ynez Valley News. He is a graduate of California State University Sacramento and moved to the Central Coast, to begin working with LCCN 4 years ago.