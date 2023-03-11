Unlike the previous storms where the jet stream came out of Canada and flowed southward toward California, bringing a frigid airmass and snow levels down to 1,000 feet, the upper-level winds are now flowing out of the southwest from Hawaii (Pineapple Express/Atmospheric River) and raised snow levels to near 10,000 feet.

Consequently flooding, especially in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountain range and the Northern California coastal mountains, occurred on Friday as relatively warm rain melted a significant amount of the near record-breaking snowpack from the previous frigid low-pressure systems.

Scattered rain showers will continue through Saturday with mild temperatures.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

