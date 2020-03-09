Scattered showers forecast to bring up to two inches of rain through Wednesday

A brief patch of Monday morning showers cleared for afternoon sunshine over Santa Maria, although scattered showers are expected to bring up to two inches of rain through Wednesday as a low-pressure system moves southward along the Central Coast, according to John Lindsey, a Pacific Gas & Electric meteorologist.

Accumulated precipitation totals will range from 0.75 to 2.25 inches as the storm moves through the Central Coast, with elevated regions along the coastline receiving higher amounts, Lindsey said.

As of Monday afternoon, recorded rainfall amounts in Santa Barbara County amounted to less than one-tenth of inch in several spots in the last 48 hours, although other places recorded significantly higher amounts.

Guadalupe and Harris Grade, for example, recorded over a quarter-inch and nearly two-tenths of an inch, respectively, in the last 48 hours, according to county rainfall summaries.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southerly winds will also increase as the storm rolls through, Lindsey added.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 70% chance of rain into Monday evening, with temperatures reaching a high of 60 at the beaches and mid- to upper-60s inland with southeast winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour.