Most of February was dry; however, a series of storms at the end of the month brought the rainfall total to above average.
The Santa Maria Airport recorded 3.78 inches this February; the usual amount is 2.85 inches. The trajectory of the Jet Stream (a narrow band of strong winds that blow in the upper atmosphere) brought plenty of cold air from Canada to the Central Coast.
Historically, the average temperature during February is 53.8 degrees F. Last month, it was 48.5 degrees; consequently, snow levels dropped as low as 800 feet.
On Saturday, persistent northwesterly winds (onshore flow) will allow the marine layer to develop along the shoreline and move into the coastal valleys, producing pockets of mist and drizzle.
High temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-50s on Saturday.
A cold front will generate scattered rain showers starting Saturday evening, turning to steady rain Sunday morning with the frontal passage. Scattered rain showers are forecast on Sunday afternoon, ending by Sunday night. Total rainfall amounts are forecast to range between 0.33 and 0.75 of an inch throughout northern Santa Barbara County, with up to 2 inches of rain along the Big Sur, San Simeon, and Cambria coastline.
Snow levels are forecast to drop to 3,000 feet.
Partly cloudy skies with night and morning low marine clouds will return on Monday and continue through Tuesday.
Another cold front will produce a few scattered rain showers and low-elevation snow on Wednesday into Thursday. The main impact of the system will be to generate moderate-gale force to fresh-gale force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 50 mph) northwesterly winds during this period.
Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds will push the marine layer out to sea, leaving behind mostly clear skies and warmer temperatures on Friday into the weekend.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
38/54 41/55 37/57 35/60 38/60 41/59 40/65 39/64
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
36/54 37/54 34/57 33/61 35/64 39/60 36/64 36/64
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
39/55 42/56 39/56 38/59 38/61 41/58 41/67 40/65
Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 53 degrees through Friday.
A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday through Sunday morning, increasing to 8- to 10-feet (with an 8- to 14-second period) on Sunday afternoon and will remain at this level through Monday.
Increasing northwesterly winds off the California coastline will generate a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) on Tuesday through Wednesday, building to 8- to 10-feet on Thursday.
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is expected along our coastline on Friday.
This Date in Weather History (Feb. 25):
1909 - Though fair weather was forecast, President Taft was inaugurated amidst a furious storm. About 10 inches of wet snow disrupted travel and communications. The storm drew much criticism against the U.S. Weather Bureau. (David Ludlum)
1953 - Snow was reported on the island of Oahu in Hawaii.
John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.