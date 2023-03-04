Most of February was dry; however, a series of storms at the end of the month brought the rainfall total to above average.

The Santa Maria Airport recorded 3.78 inches this February; the usual amount is 2.85 inches. The trajectory of the Jet Stream (a narrow band of strong winds that blow in the upper atmosphere) brought plenty of cold air from Canada to the Central Coast.

Historically, the average temperature during February is 53.8 degrees F. Last month, it was 48.5 degrees; consequently, snow levels dropped as low as 800 feet. 

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

