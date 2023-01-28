The Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds produced dry and clear conditions last week, but a change in the weather pattern will develop Sunday into Monday morning, as a low-pressure system will produce increasing clouds, scattered rain showers, and cooler temperatures. 

Saturday morning and afternoon will be mostly clear, with daytime highs reaching the low-60s throughout northern Santa Barbara County. The winds will turn out of the northwest (onshore), allowing the marine layer to develop along the coastline on Saturday evening and move inland Saturday night into Sunday morning with pockets of mist and drizzle. 

A 1,011 millibar low-pressure system over Northern California will move southward through the Central Coast later on Sunday morning into Sunday night with mostly cloudy skies, fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds, scattered rain showers, and cooler temperatures.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

