The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic on Thursday with 1,253 new cases, as well as the death of a resident less than 30 years old.
The number of active cases in the county has continued to grow exponentially to 4,883, an increase of 550% from two weeks and 150% in the past week, according to county public health data.
Thursday's COVID-19 death was of a Lompoc resident between the ages of 18 and 29 with no underlying medical conditions, according to county data. Confirmed deaths from the illness in Santa Barbara County now total 569.
Sixty-three residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Thursday, including eight individuals receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Among the current active cases are residents and staff at various skilled nursing facilities. The largest current outbreak is at Marian Extended Care in Santa Maria with 12 staff and at least one resident who have tested positive, and at least one resident case has also been confirmed at Casa Dorinda in Santa Barbara.
Positive staff cases are also confirmed at Casa Dorinda, Atterdag Care Center in Solvang, Lompoc Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Santa Barbara sites Buena Vista Care Center and Samarkand Skilled Nursing Facility, according to county data.