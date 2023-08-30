SB County Farm Day offers chance to experience how our food is grown

Santa Barbara County Farm Day, a once-a-year opportunity to experience how our food is grown, is set for Saturday, Sept. 23.

The day includes behind-the-scenes tours, tractor/trailer rides, tastings, giveaways and kid-friendly activities. With the help of the online Farm Day Trail Map, the public can pick which farms to visit and then map out the day’s driving itinerary.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0