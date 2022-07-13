The Santa Maria Fairpark opened its gates Wednesday to a good-sized crowd for the first day of the Santa Barbara County Fair, and most attendees were in good spirits, happy to have the event back at full strength after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just opened the gates 11 minutes ago, and the Main Gate had a line all the way out to the street,” Fairpark spokeswoman Rebecca Brooks said shortly after 3 p.m.
By 4 p.m. the parking lot was three-quarters full, and a line of people flowed steadily through the security check just inside the gates.
The walkways between booths were filled with families and couples, but not yet congested, and most of the carnival rides went off with a full complement of riders.
At the merry-go-round, where she waited while her three children rode the painted ponies, Loree Villa said she was really happy the fair returned this year.
She said they attended in 2019, when her youngest was just old enough to enjoy everything.
“Then it didn’t come back,” she said. “My kids were really disappointed. I’m so glad it’s back this year. We’ll probably be here at least three days, but I came today because I thought it would not be that busy. It’s just about right.”
Viktor Martinez came into town from Bakersfield for a construction job.
“I got here today and we had no materials,” Martinez said. “But I heard the fair was going on so I came here. … It’s maybe a little bit better than the fair in Bakersfield. I don’t know. There’s sure lots of pretty girls here, that’s for sure.”
In the livestock barns, youths lounging by their animals were upbeat, relaxed and smiling, and so were the ones doing chores like Nolan Andersen, who was hosing out big water bowls.
Andersen, a member of Lucky Clover 4-H Club in Los Olivos, said he started bringing animals to the fair when he was 9 years old, and this year he’s showing a heifer and a steer, although more than half a dozen of the other cattle were raised by him and sold to other members.
He said he’s headed for Oklahoma State University, where he plans to major in agribusiness and animal science.
This is Andersen’s ninth year at the fair, and he said he’s really glad the Junior Livestock Show and Auction is back live, because if it wasn’t, it could kill the livestock program in his club.
“This is way better,” Andersen said. “It was canceled one year, and we did it online for one year. This brings out way more people.”
The damage done to the junior livestock program by the pandemic could be explained by the numbers.
Andersen said at one time, Lucky Clover filled its meeting room with 80 or so members, but now it’s down to a small circle, most of them 9-year-olds but with a few older members like him who are trying to get them motivated.
Only about a dozen Lucky Clover members are showing livestock this year, including hogs, sheep, goats, turkeys and bunnies.
“There used to be 620 hogs here,” Andersen said, gazing out across the stalls in the barn. “Now there’s like 240. There are 30 to 38 heifers. They were in the 70s a couple years ago.
“But there are a lot of locally bred this year,” he added. “I think 60 to 70% are locally bred.”