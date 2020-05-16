SB County confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases, six of them in the Lompoc prison complex

The remaining two were in Santa Barbara, bringing that city’s total cases to 74, according to the department’s statistics.

Ages were suppressed for six of Santa Barbara County’s newly diagnosed patients, but three are in the 18-to-29 age group, and four are in each of the 30-to-49 and 50-to-69 age groups, according to the statistics.

Mirroring the overall trend in gender, most of the new patients — 12 — are men, while five are women. Of the total number of cases, 1,165 are men and 238 are women, with the gender of 15 unknown.

As of Saturday, a total of 11,845 tests had been conducted in Santa Barbara County, with 1,418 returning positive for coronavirus, 10,334 returning negative and 93 inconclusive.

The majority of San Luis Obispo County’s cases continue to be from its northern portion, where 150 cases have been reported, followed by 51 in the southern portion of the county, 30 in the central section and 12 in the coastal areas.

SLO County uses a different scale for ages, but the majority — 109 — have been in the 18-to-49 age group, followed by 63 in the 50-to-64 age range, 48 among those 65 and older and 23 among those 17 and younger.

A total of 2,354 coronavirus tests have been conducted by San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department labs, with 80 of those returning positive results. Another 3,953 tests have been conducted by private labs, with 163 of those returning positive for coronavirus.

