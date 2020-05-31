'Say his name': Hundreds gather at Santa Maria City Hall, march, to protest police brutality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hundreds of people gathered outside Santa Maria City Hall on Sunday afternoon before marching down South Broadway to protest police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The Santa Maria demonstration was among protests that have erupted across the country after Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck as he lay on the ground in handcuffs in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Outside City Hall, various people of color shared the injustices they have faced locally and called for change.

"I’m here to show up for my community and my three African American children. I fear for them," said Robbin Locksley. "This has got to end. I'm willing to stand on the front lines."

Protesters eventually marched on sidewalks and in the southbound lanes of Broadway toward Stowell Road, receiving honks of support from passing cars and trucks as they went.

Shouts of "say his name" were followed by "George Floyd," and "say her name" with "Breonna Taylor," referring to a black woman killed by police while sleeping in her home in Louisville earlier this year.

In addition to Floyd's death, marchers referenced the recent high-profile deaths of several black men and women that included Taylor.