083123 Art Dossey

Behavioral health specialist Art Dossey has joined Savie Health Clinic of Lompoc.

 Contributed

Savie Health Clinic of Lompoc has added to its team, new behavioral health specialist, Art Dossey.

Dossey, a longtime resident of Lompoc, has served as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker since 1983, and holds an expertise in mental health and addiction treatment.

The clinic announced that he now is seeing patients on Saturdays.

