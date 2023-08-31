Savie Health Clinic of Lompoc has added to its team, new behavioral health specialist, Art Dossey.
Dossey, a longtime resident of Lompoc, has served as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker since 1983, and holds an expertise in mental health and addiction treatment.
The clinic announced that he now is seeing patients on Saturdays.
"It's my privilege to be able to continue to share the many blessings that I have received, in terms of education and experience, to be a useful people helper at Savie Health,” said Dossey.
Dossey, who is bilingual in English and Spanish, previously worked for the County of Santa Barbara Behavioral Wellness Department for 33 years where he provided crisis intervention, case management and outpatient psychotherapy as part of an interdisciplinary community mental health treatment team.
In addition, he served as an adjunct instructor of human services at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria for a decade.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Dossey also holds a BA in Sociology from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, and a Master of Social Work degree from San Jose State University, which he obtained in 1980.
Savie Health, a free medical clinic for low-income people without health insurance, hired Dossey with the help of the Santa Barbara-based Towbes Foundation.
The nonprofit relies on private donations and volunteers.
Savie Health is located at 1111 E. Ocean Ave. Suite 2, Lompoc. Clinic hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To learn more about services at Savie Health or to volunteer or donate, visit saviehealth.org.
To make an appointment, call 805-743-4776. Hablamos Español.