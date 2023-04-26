Savie Health medical clinic in Lompoc is now offering a limited range of women's health care services for those without health insurance.

Cost-free women's health care services include breast and cervical cancer screenings, and treatment for women's health issues related to menopause and heart disease are available.

According to the clinic's executive director, Eryn Shugart, the organization is working on adding additional women’s health services in the near future.

