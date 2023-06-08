Savie Health in Lompoc welcomes two new board members, Yasmin Dawson and Michael Dixon, who will provide further guidance and oversight of the nonprofit's operations and finances.

The clinic offers free medical, behavioral health, dental and vision care to uninsured adults in Santa Barbara County. 

Dawson is a co-founder and president of Collective Cultures Creating Change (C4) — a coalition committed to equity and peace that works to unify the community by working with local leaders and individuals, and a past recipient of the Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize for her role as organizer of the March for Marlon in 2019 in honor of Marlon Brumfield. Brumfield was a U.S. Army soldier shot and killed while visiting home in Lompoc.

 

