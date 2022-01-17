In 2021, Santa Barbara Humane achieved a 96% live release rate, or 7% higher than the national average for animal shelters.
That’s just one of the statistics that point to a successful year for the organization that operates shelters and veterinary clinics in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.
But more important than the numbers are the animals’ lives that have been saved by the shelter that operates solely on local donations. Here are three of their stories:
Reo
Two things were obvious when 3-month-old kitten Reo and his siblings arrived at Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Maria shelter, the staff said.
One was that Reo and his sister Stevie were inseparable. The other was that Reo looked a little asymmetrical.
The veterinary staff conducted an examination and found Reo had a severe hernia. But even before they had a chance to operate, an adopter fell in love with both Reo and Stevie and took Stevie home to await her reunion with Reo.
An intense surgery saved Reo’s organs, his abdominal wall was repaired and following his recovery, he was reunited with his sister in their new home.
Moochie
A 12-year-old Shih Tzu, Moochie was brought to Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Maria clinic for an exam because, despite his owners’ treatments, an infection in his eyes was not improving.
Veterinarians discovered Moochie didn’t just have an eye infection; sections of his eyes were severely scarred from corneal ulcerations, and he was in extreme pain, barely able to open them. He had also lost his vision in both eyes.
Because of his level of pain, veterinarians decided the best option was to remove both eyes.
Following the surgery and a period of recovery, Moochie was acting like a puppy again because he was finally free from the pain.
Canela
Seven-month-old German shepherd Canela arrived to the Santa Maria facility as a transfer from another shelter with a suspected broken leg.
X-rays revealed a complete fracture of the shin bone in her left hind leg, and considering the dog’s pain, veterinarians concluded the best course of action was amputation.
The operation was performed at the Santa Barbara shelter, and Canela quickly adjusted to life on three legs. Not long after, she was adopted.
Beau
Beau, a 2-year-old retriever-heeler mix, arrived at Santa Barbara Humane completely unsocialized after living his entire life in a garage without human contact or the companionship of other dogs.
He spent his ﬁrst days at the shelter hiding in the back of his kennel, shaking and growling in fear.
After six months of one-on-one time with certiﬁed trainers and shelter staff, Beau gained trust in humans and was adopted.