LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 0-7-1. Evening: 3-8-9

Daily 4

1-4-4-9

Daily Derby

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:47.67. Estimated jackpot: $103,000.

Fantasy 5

08-09-16-25-27. Estimated jackpot: $294,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

01-02-11-52-64, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4. Estimated jackpot: $303 million

Powerball

24-61-63-64-69, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 5. Estimated jackpot: $178 million

SuperLotto Plus

09-22-24-44-45, Mega Ball: 5. Estimated jackpot: $8 million

