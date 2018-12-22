Try 1 month for 99¢

LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 2-7-3. Evening: 5-4-7

Daily 4

6-2-3-9

Daily Derby

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:43.86. Estimated jackpot: $139,000.

Fantasy 5

06-23-27-28-35. Estimated jackpot: $83,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

10-13-61-62-70, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3. Estimated jackpot: $321 million

Powerball

21-28-30-40-59, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3. Estimated jackpot: $281 million

SuperLotto Plus

18-24-26-35-40, Mega Ball: 23. Estimated jackpot: $34 million

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0