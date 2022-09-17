Jeffrey and Carole Bloom thought they were retiring from show business when they traded in the bright lights of Studio City for the bucolic life of Los Alamos. Instead, they discovered the community’s creative soul.

The founders of Los Alamos Theatre Group, who have been named the Santa Ynez Valley Volunteers of the Year for Culture, have written, directed, promoted, produced and pulled off half a dozen live performances of their original works since opening the doors in 2018.

With a growing cadre of local talent, the productions on tiny stages in a barn or historic rail depot have benefited local organizations and causes including Shadow’s Fund, Los Alamos Branch Library, Los Alamos Senior Center, Los Alamos Foundation and, most recently, the four families burned out of their homes at Rancho Alamo Trailer Park in July.

