Jeffrey and Carole Bloom thought they were retiring from show business when they traded in the bright lights of Studio City for the bucolic life of Los Alamos. Instead, they discovered the community’s creative soul.
The founders of Los Alamos Theatre Group, who have been named the Santa Ynez Valley Volunteers of the Year for Culture, have written, directed, promoted, produced and pulled off half a dozen live performances of their original works since opening the doors in 2018.
With a growing cadre of local talent, the productions on tiny stages in a barn or historic rail depot have benefited local organizations and causes including Shadow’s Fund, Los Alamos Branch Library, Los Alamos Senior Center, Los Alamos Foundation and, most recently, the four families burned out of their homes at Rancho Alamo Trailer Park in July.
“We’re having a great time, all for a good cause. The cast selects various groups we feel are working really hard to give back to the public,” Carole said.
“We don’t make any money up here. We’re having a fine time,” Jeffrey said.
With hammer or paintbrush in hand, Jeffrey could easily be mistaken for a stagehand rather than the accomplished writer, director and producer he is.
“I’ve been involved in show business my whole career. For 40 years, I did plays in LA. I was writer and director. Carole was a producer,” Jeffrey said.
His creative career also includes screenplays and writers credits spanning from his 1972 breakout, “Snow Job,” through episodic writing for TV series including “Starsky & Hutch” and “Columbo,” to the screenplay for the movie adaptation of V.C. Andrews’s “Flowers in the Attic.” Other credits include “Veronica Clare,” a 1991 television series he created, wrote and directed.
Meanwhile, Carole was producing other television movies, from “Downpayment On Murder” in 1987 to “Catch a Falling Star” in 2000.
“Once in show business, always in show business,” Carole said.
But the couple has myriad talents. He worked as a professional photographer in Studio City, and in his youth performed sleight of hand and stage magic as a member of Magicapers. She is chief cook and bottle washer for LATG performances.
“I take care of the tickets, wardrobe and in general whatever needs to be done. Everyone has a job, and we manage to pull it off,” Carole said.
As Jeffrey continued writing into retirement, he felt a draw back to the stage.
“I began to feel like we could do something even if we didn’t have actors, per se. There are big enough personalities here that I could try to shape into actors. That’s what we did,” he said.
They started small in 2018, performing to an audience of about 125 in Cathy Duncan’s barn.
“From that first show, we progressed and graduated, and got bigger and better and more talented and added music and the theatre space was given to us. It’s a wonderful, small-town success story and all of it’s volunteers,” Jeffrey said.
They performed a dinner show at The Maker’s Son, then Dan and Anna Thompson offered the theatre space in their historic Los Alamos Depot.
“They said, ‘We love what you’re doing. We have this space. Let’s build you a theatre.’ And that’s exactly what they did,” Jeffrey said.
The Thompsons built the stage. The theatre raised money for stage lights and sound. And in November, LATG will hold its fifth performance in the space.
On any given day, Jeffrey and Carole might be found in the 3,000-square-foot venue putting polishing touches on props, directing the cast, or painting the set.
“I feel like there’s nothing better that we can do with our time, whether we can help one person or five people, add some food to the table, or make them happier,” Jeffrey said.
“It’s very satisfying,” Carole added.
The Blooms have no plans to truly retire. Instead, they look forward to building the theatre community, airing Jeffrey’s seemingly endless supply of ideas, and supporting their new hometown.
“There’s no end in sight. We want to keep building it up, getting more sophisticated. There are so many talented and gifted people you don’t have to go outside Los Alamos to find anything, to fix anything, to build anything, to create anything. It’s an amazing place,” Jeffrey said.
LATG’s next performance will open Nov. 9. The show, inspired by local events, promises a “cute, quick hour with lots of music, 11 songs, 13 actors.”