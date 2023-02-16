 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Santa Ynez Valley's Inn at Mattei’s Tavern reopens to public after four hear hiatus

Santa Ynez Valley's Inn at Mattei’s Tavern reopens to public after four hear hiatus

Four years after its closure in 2018, a change of ownership and major renovations, Los Olivos' Old World hotel — renamed The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern — is again open for guest lodging.

The re-opening comes one month after Mattei's main restaurant, "The Tavern," reopened to diners in early December.

"We are delighted to open the doors to The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern and officially welcome the property to the Auberge family today,” Craig Reid, president and CEO, Auberge Resorts Collection, said in a statement Wednesday.

021623 Mattei's hotel reopens 2

Los Olivos Inn at Mattei’s Tavern has 67 luxury guestrooms that include a handful of thoughtfully-restored original free-standing cottage-style accommodations.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

The 137-year-old Mattei’s Tavern property, part of the worldwide Auberge Resorts Collection, underwent a multi-year restoration process that now showcases both its Los Olivos history and modernized features. 
021623 Mattei's hotel reopens 1

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts