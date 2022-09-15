081622 COY Marzullo 01.JPG
Buy Now

Linda Marzullo holds one of the grocery bags she helped assemble for a food distribution at Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang. 

 Len Wood, Contributor

For many in the Santa Ynez Valley, volunteering is part of the lifestyle. For third-generation valley resident Linda Marzullo, it’s also a family tradition.

The Santa Ynez Valley 2022 Woman of the Year recalls selling candy as a child when her mother, Carolynn Petersen — who was Woman of the Year in 2006 — screened films at the Veterans Memorial Building in Solvang. Marzullo joined her mother in elder visits and other volunteer efforts throughout childhood before taking on her own volunteer projects.

“She was doing a lot of things all of the time, so it became second nature,” Marzullo said.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you