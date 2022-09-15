For many in the Santa Ynez Valley, volunteering is part of the lifestyle. For third-generation valley resident Linda Marzullo, it’s also a family tradition.
The Santa Ynez Valley 2022 Woman of the Year recalls selling candy as a child when her mother, Carolynn Petersen — who was Woman of the Year in 2006 — screened films at the Veterans Memorial Building in Solvang. Marzullo joined her mother in elder visits and other volunteer efforts throughout childhood before taking on her own volunteer projects.
“She was doing a lot of things all of the time, so it became second nature,” Marzullo said.
Like so many of this year’s volunteer honorees, Marzullo balances volunteer life with family and work. She and her husband, Rick Marzullo, own and operate Viking Press. Together, they carve out time to lend their hands to Danish Days.
“It doesn’t matter how much time you can give as a volunteer. What matters is you just do it. Even 10 minutes to help out makes a huge difference to someone else. You may think you can’t make a difference with a half an hour, but you can,” Linda said.
Today, Linda may be most widely known for her efforts as chairman of Bethania Lutheran Church Social Ministry.
“We look at issues and concerns in society around us and what we can try to do to make the world a better place,” Linda said.
Prior to 2020, the ministry was working toward developing a food pantry to address the growing number of people seeking food assistance. Volunteers set up a blessing box out front to provide 24-hour grocery supplies to anyone in need. The garage was being converted to accommodate food storage.
Then came COVID-19, the international shut-down, and a flood of people in need of food assistance.
“When California shut down, it was horrible. There were so many people who didn’t have food or backup,” Linda recalled.
That’s when, as her partner in service Donna Hinsbeeck was picking up blessing box supplies from Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the church was invited to serve as an emergency food distribution site.
“That was a Thursday. We opened the following Tuesday, and since March 24, 2020, we’ve distributed food and supplies every Tuesday with the help from so many volunteers,” Linda said.
The effort immediately became one far beyond the church’s parishioners.
“We have people from all different faiths helping — LDS, Jewish, Catholic, atheists — and that’s fine because everyone coming together to work together to help people in need is really beautiful,” Linda said.
Through volunteer service, she finds herself among inspirational people.
“Volunteers are the best people. They’re the most amazing people because they give of their time, self and talent without asking anything in return,” Linda said.
At the peak of service, the distribution site was serving almost 400 households a week. It dropped down to about 150 households before the rising cost of groceries and fuel again drove a need for groceries and basic supplies.
Today, the site serves more than 200 households each week.
Some people come in once each month; some once a week. Some families who used to pick up weekly have said they can’t afford the gas to make it more than once a month.
“It’s really tough out there,” Linda said.
The program services primarily working parents with children, but older people on fixed incomes and working people of all descriptions are also frequent visitors.
“One of the biggest misconceptions is that people are lazy or not working,” Linda said.
Indeed, the Tuesday distribution hours are designed specifically with workers in mind: 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
“We have nurses, teachers, service workers, field workers, older people on fixed incomes, households. Some are single parents, some both parents. We do have teenagers who are on their own, and teens who come for their families who are too afraid to come,” Linda said.
She also participates in the social ministry’s other programs icluding providing brown bag breakfasts distributed through Buellton Senior Center to low-income seniors; providing food, clothing, holiday gifts and other needs to members of Iglesia Luterana Santa Cruz congregation in Santa Maria; assembling school kits and personal care kits for distribution worldwide through Lutheran World Relief.
“I’ve been through tough times in my life and people have supported me, and I’ve been very fortunate to have a great family and great support system. I know there’s a lot of people out there who don’t have that, so it means a lot to me to help people where I can,” Linda said.
She notes the particularly challenging conditions on the Central Coast where housing costs are high.
“There are a lot of kids in Santa Maria living in horrible living conditions, no water, it’s just really heartbreaking. People just don’t want to see it. We try to give them a nice Christmas and make it feel like they can go to school and not be embarrassed, whatever they need,” Linda said.
Though the Santa Ynez Valley has its share of beautiful homes, she said there are people struggling there as well.
“I think it’s really hard around here because the Santa Ynez Valley comes across as this really rich place where everyone’s fine because the houses are so nice, and it’s just not true. The people who do the work around here are really struggling. There’s very, very rich people around here, and very, very low-income people struggling,” she said.
She does most of her volunteer service through the church because, she said, that’s the best way to show love.
“It just seems that’s what we’re called to do as Christians; we’re called to share God’s love through the community, and I can do that through the church,” she said.
She was also quick to point out church volunteers involved in the social ministry are not allowed to proselytize.
“If people need a kind word or something positive in their day, that’s what we’re trying to do because it’s really hard out there. Sometimes, people just don’t have anybody to be kind to them,” Linda said.