Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139 will host a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall to honor all American veterans who have placed their lives on the line for freedom.
The program will be conducted inside the Veterans Hall Large Hall and include an American Legion flag-raising ceremony, songs by the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale and Santa Ynez Valley Wind Ensemble, and guest speakers from Vandenberg Space Force Base and Post 7139.
A luncheon in the American Legion wing will follow the program.
A program will be conducted in the Veterans Hall that includes posting of the flag by local American Legion chapter, reciting of the the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance, as well as Chorale, SYV Wind Ensemble, and Vandenberg Space Force Base and Post Speakers.
After the program, a free luncheon will be provided by the Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach organization and the Daughters of the American Revolution in the American Legion wing.
All veterans, their families and members of the public are invited to attend. Veterans from allied countries who fought beside American service men and women are also invited to attend.
Veterans Day started as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1918 when fighting was ceased in WWI.