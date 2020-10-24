Santa Ynez Valley students awarded $15K in scholarships from Cottage Hospital Auxiliary and Foundation

The Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary and Foundation has awarded $15,000 in scholarships to five local students who are currently in health-related careers or entering the field and have a letter of acceptance to an accredited college or university.
Five Santa Ynez Valley students, who each received $3,000, were selected by the Cottage Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Committee, co-chaired by Martha Nedegaard and Jacky Green, along with members Barbara Breza, Brenda Loskamp, Susan Snekvik, Judine Victor and April Vossler.
Scholarship funds were raised through the auxiliary's New To You Shop, as well as the Ann Bertero Scholarship Fund, and the Jean Pack Scholarship Fund, administered by the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.
SYVCH Auxiliary Scholarship recipients include:
- Olivia Baeke, a 2020 graduate of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School who is pursuing a career as a trauma surgeon. Her plans are to attend Santa Barbara City College to major in psychology, then transfer to Kansas University to study biology.
- Adrienne Urban, a student currently enrolled in the radiography program at Santa Barbara City College who is anticipated to graduate in the spring of 2021. After graduation, she plans to start working at a hospital or clinic on the Central Coast as a radiologic technologist.
Ann Bertero Scholarship Fund recipients include:
- Maddie Alton, a sophomore at Smith College in Western Massachusetts who is majoring in neuroscience and natural sciences to prepare for medical school requirements. She is planning to pursue a career in the field of obstetrics and gynecology.
- Marina Vengel, a 2020 Santa Ynez Valley High School graduate who is attending Cal Poly and majoring in child development. Her goal is to become a child life specialist to support the youngest patients in hospitals.
The Jean Pack Scholarship Fund recipient is:
- Kiely West, a 2020 graduate of Santa Ynez High School who is attending Santa Barbara City College. She will transfer to UC Davis or Cal Poly to major in kinesiology with the goal of becoming a physician’s assistant before returning to the Santa Ynez Valley to serve her community.
For more information and to inquire about volunteering, visit www.cottagehealth.org/santa-ynez-valley-cottage-hospital/volunteer or contact Volunteer Services at 805-569-7357, or volunteering@sbch.org
The school's 6-foot fuzzy mascot that meanders down campus halls has since stepped up his frequency of classroom visits from once a week last year to now daily.
Two months after the official start of the school year in August, freshmen at St. Joseph High School in Orcutt saw their campus for the first …
Hancock College will continue offering the majority of classes in a distance learning format in the upcoming spring semester, college official…
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.