Jillian Lopez made armor for the scarecrow on display at Solvang Knives, using soda can pull tabs and other recycled materials. The display at 442 First St. in Solvang is part of the 2019 Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest.
A giant pumpkin scarecrow menaces passersby at Solvang Brewing Co., 1547 Mission Drive.
Len Wood, Staff
Jillian Lopez made armor for the scarecrow on display at Solvang Knives, using soda can pull tabs and other recycled materials. The display at 442 First St. in Solvang is part of the 2019 Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest.
Len Wood, Staff
A "Game of Thrones"-themed scarecrow is on display at SYV Marriott, 555 McMurray Road in Buellton, as part of the 2019 Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest.
Len Wood Staff
"Beetlejuice" meets "Jurassic Park" in the scarecrow display at CHOMP. The characters at 1693 Mission Drive in Solvang are part of the 2019 Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest.
The seventh annual Santa Ynez Valley “Scarecrow Fest and Contest” runs through Oct. 31, with more than 100 scarecrows expected to appear at local businesses, community centers and schools in Ballard, Buellton, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Solvang.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy