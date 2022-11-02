Santa Ynez Valley will debut its first Open Streets community event next year along a section of downtown Buellton that will close to vehicle traffic for a day, encouraging residents to get out and get active.
The inaugural event, hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Healthy Eating Active Living Coalition (HEAL) in cooperation with several community partners, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30.
During the event, nearly one mile of Avenue of Flags in Buellton will be closed off to motor vehicles from Damasa Street to State Route 246.
Pedestrians are encouraged by organizers to bike, scooter or skate to the event — with proper helmets. Attendees will also enjoy street music, family-friendly physical fitness activities, and wellness-themed activities hosted by local businesses and organizations.
“We’re incredibly excited to bring this event to the Santa Ynez Valley,” said Valerie Kissell, chief executive officer, People Helping People and the fiscal sponsor for the HEAL Coalition. “The city of Buellton has been incredibly supportive and we look forward to the community coming out and supporting this inaugural event.”
The springtime event will kick-off CycleMAYnia in Santa Barbara County, a month-long celebration with activities and events during National Bike Month that is led by SB County Traffic Solutions Division and celebrated by thousands of community members throughout the month of May.
Santa Barbara County Association of Government’s Traffic Solutions Division has also hosted or supported community-led events across the county including in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Guadalupe, and Carpinteria.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.