Santa Ynez Valley Open Streets' inaugural event will make its debut in Buellton on Sunday, May 21 when a mile stretch of the town's Avenue of Flags will temporarily become a car-free space, open to pedestrians and bikers to enjoy.

The event will include street music, family-friendly physical fitness activities, and wellness-themed activities hosted by local businesses and organizations, according to event organizers.

"We’re incredibly excited to bring this event to the Santa Ynez Valley,” said Valerie Kissell, chief executive officer, People Helping People and the fiscal sponsor for the HEAL Coalition.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

