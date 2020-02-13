Santa Ynez Valley News to close office; coverage unchanged

The Santa Ynez Valley News has been serving the Valley for nearly 100 years. We've been part of your lives in print and, additionally, in recent years through our website syvnews.com and social media pages. We record your events, share your successes and celebrate the history of the region.

We plan to be here for another 100 years, and within a changing industry flexibility and the ability to embrace change is the foundation for that long-term success.

The expansive Santa Ynez Valley News office at 423 Second St. no longer serves our needs and will close on Feb. 28, allowing us to integrate on a more personal level in the community. That doesn't mean we're changing our service to the Valley or our coverage, rather ensuring that it continues far into the future. To reach us with questions, story ideas or for business-related matters call:

Santa Ynez Valley News Managing Editor Marga Cooley: 805-739-2143

Santa Ynez Valley News General Manager Claudia Delgado: 805-688-5522

Santa Ynez Valley News Lifestyle Editor Lisa Andre: 805-739-2214

Advertising, Claudia Delgado: 805-680-2218

Circulation: 877-286-1686