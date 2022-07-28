2020 Man, Woman of the Year honorees announced
Buy Now

The ballroom at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott is filled to capacity for the 2015 Man and Woman of the Year Awards banquet. The event honors community volunteers in the Santa Ynez Valley on an annual basis.

 Frank Cowan, Contributor

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and the Santa Ynez Valley News are proud this year to again honor those in our Valley who go above and beyond in their service to our communities.

Linda Marzullo has been selected as the Santa Ynez Valley 2022 Woman of the Year, and Richard Nagler has been named 2022 Man of the Year in recognition of their leadership and extensive efforts to give back.

They were chosen by a panel of board members of the foundation, editors of the Valley News and former honorees, based on nominations made by Valley residents.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you