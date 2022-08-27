080122 COY Nagler 01.JPG
Rich Nagler, shown at his Solvang home, is the Santa Ynez Valley Man of the Year. He is involved in myriad nonprofits, but notably the foundation itself, Arts Outreach, Wildling Museum, SYV Cottage Hospital, and is a past president as well as current president-elect for Los Olivos Rotary.

 Len Wood Contributor

“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth." — Muhammad Ali

Richard Nagler has spent a lifetime serving his communities, from work with his childhood Boy Scout troop in Teaneck, NJ to his recent appointment to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara board of trustees.

“It’s the responsibility of everyone to leave a legacy, to leave this Earth in a better place, as far as you’re concerned, than you found it,” said Nagler, the Santa Ynez Valley 2022 Man of the Year.

080122 COY Nagler 02.JPG
