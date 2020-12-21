Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc public schools will not veer from current learning models

Student learning models adopted by Santa Ynez Valley and Lompoc Valley public school districts will remain largely unchanged in response to a regional stay-at-home order triggered by the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.

Schools within the Lompoc Unified School District will continue observing 100% distance-learning into the new semester, according to Superintendent of Schools Trevor McDonald.

McDonald said that the district is prepared to reopen campuses when the region is no longer under a stay-at-home order and when the school board determines it is time to do so.

Staff and families will be issued a two-week notice informing them of any changes being made to the current learning model, allowing students and teachers ample time to prepare, he said.

“We are hopeful that as case numbers decline we can return to hybrid or full in-person soon,” McDonald said.

Lompoc resident and mother of two, Arianna Boarina, whose eldest daughter Sophia Walters, 8, attends Los Berros Elementary in Lompoc, supports the district's approach.

"I do agree with the district to keep distance learning as the current solution to the [threat of] virus, because I do understand it would be more damaging to children to send them to school only to send them back home," Boarina said, referencing other learning facilities that have had to close in response to individual cases of COVID-19 on campus. "I feel it would create emotional disappointment to just send them back home again."

Lompoc Unified School District assistant superintendent announces retirement Superintendent Trevor McDonald described Karbula as a great team player who has worked for the betterment of all students and, especially, the most vulnerable populations. "He is a man of great integrity and has added to the pragmatic and positive work environment for all Lompoc Unified staff members,” McDonald said.

Despite the change in pace, Boarina said her third grader continues to make steady progress in her studies due in large part to a more focused online classroom environment mostly absent of the distraction of other children.