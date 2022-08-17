Alice Olla shares her zest for life with anyone willing to pick up their feet, reach for the stars, stretch their bodies and their minds.
The Santa Ynez Valley 2022 Lifetime Achievement honoree doesn’t believe in taking the easy road, and relishes sharing stories and challenges with the fascinating people her decades of volunteer service here have offered.
“Most anyone who volunteers will tell you that volunteering makes you feel better. That’s true for me, anyway. When I spend an hour or two working with people, I come away feeling happier that I’ve been working with them, or just talking with them, because they’re inspirational. The volunteering does more for the volunteer lots of times than it does for the people you’re meaning to help,” Olla said.
Since moving to Santa Ynez in 1980, Olla has shared her fitness instruction skills with countless seniors at Valley Haven, Solvang Lutheran Home (later Atterdag Village), and at Solvang Senior Center.
“A friend was volunteering at Valley Haven, which isn’t there anymore, and I didn’t really know anyone outside the horse world when we arrived here,” Olla said.
She was teaching aerobics and managing a health club in Palos Verdes prior to their move, but didn’t want to commit to a club here.
“But I did like the idea of working with seniors and keeping them active so they could keep doing the things they enjoyed,” Olla recalled.
And so began decades of enthusiastic leadership of fitness opportunities for valley seniors.
“You should choose service based on your passion,” she said.
Her earliest volunteer service was with her Campfire Girl family and her Girl Scout troop. In her teens, she wrote a regular column for her school’s newspaper, and taught children how to swim. She went on to college to study physical education with an eye toward helping others.
In 1970, she and her husband, Joe Olla, began visiting Santa Ynez Valley to ride with Santa Barbara Trail Riders, then later with Ranchero Visitadores. The avid equestrian family would haul their stock and daughter to shows at Earl Warren Showgrounds where they met more local players in the equestrian world. So it wasn’t long before they were staying with friends in Santa Ynez.
In 1988, after Joe sold his handbag company in favor of a new career in real estate, the Ollas packed the barn and household and headed north to join their friends in Santa Ynez. Here Alice joined Joe as a licensed agent in the family’s real estate brokerage.
Finding volunteer opportunities is a cinch in the horse world. Alice took part in the City Slicker Cattle Drive, a fundraiser for March of Dimes, and served as a board member for the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program. She was founder of SYV Fillies, a women’s riding group, then Sage Hens, another, and has been an active member of Santa Barbara County Cattlewomen’s Association.
But she found her passion in working with seniors.
“It’s not just fitness or a class. It’s like meeting someone. When you’re seeing seniors once or twice a week and you learn this incredible background they have, it’s rewarding on many levels. A lot of people look at seniors and think, ‘They’re old and they can’t move anymore.’ But that’s not it. They have lives and feelings and history to share that’s very wise, mostly,” Alice said.
She immediately pours forth with tales of particular seniors whose stories made indelible marks: a lawyer who worked with J. Edgar Hoover; a woman who never spoke until Olla’s music brought out memories, and stories, of her days tramping around with her vaudevillian grandparents; and countless others.
It wasn’t long before Alice expanded from her role as a simple fitness instructor to a member of various boards and committees.
“You know what they say: Always ask a busy person,” Alice said.
Her work includes:
- Solvang Senior Center 1993-present, member, two-term president, current vice president, and a member of the New Building Fundraising Committee;
- Valley Haven, board member
- Alzheimer’s Association, fundraising through annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s
- Women’s Independent Giving Society, past member
- PCPA Solvang 1999-2010, board member
- Santa Ynez Valley Chorale 1989-present, board member and chorale member
- Santa Ynez Valley Elks, member
"Alice has made a significant impact in the areas of health and human services and senior citizens. If there is a need, Alice fills it with a smile on her face. I have never met a woman with a more loving soul," wrote her nominator.
Years on, she still finds excitement in volunteering. There are new people to meet, new projects to complete, not the least of which is Solvang Senior Center’s pending new, permanent home.
She is also excited to continue building fitness and recreational services for seniors once it’s complete, and welcomes community members to step up to the plate and make it so.
“Solvang Senior Center has lots of things for people to do from bridge to mahjong to exercise to book clubs, bingo and knitting and jewelry making and art. They make scarves and hats for troops, Teddy bears for kids in foster care, and spend a lot of time visiting,” Alice said.
Practicing manual dexterity and the social interaction the center provides are equally important.
“These activities keep the folks active and socially active so they stay sharp, can stay in their own homes and don’t end up at a care facility. People are welcome to start any activity seniors would enjoy. Even if you’re just reading a good book and you think it’s something others might enjoy, you can start a book club. A guy who liked to play ukulele started a ukulele club, and of course you can always make food. People will join,” Alice said.
Honorees are chosen by a panel of Santa Ynez Valley Foundation board members, editors of the Santa Ynez Valley News and former honorees, based on nominations made by Valley residents.
The Valley Foundation’s mission is to improve the lives of people in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos by investing in programs that feed the poor, promote health, nurture seniors, challenge youth and inspire community members to make a difference.
The Foundation and the Valley News created the Man and Woman of the Year Program in 1995 to recognize local residents for their volunteerism. The Youth in Service Award was added in 2012 to honor students in grades nine through 12 for outstanding service to others.
In addition to recognition plaques, the Man and Woman of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement honorees each receive $1,000 to donate to a nonprofit of their choice. Volunteers of the Year receive $250 each, and the Youth in Service recipients receive a $1,000 scholarship award.