Alice Olla shares her zest for life with anyone willing to pick up their feet, reach for the stars, stretch their bodies and their minds.

The Santa Ynez Valley 2022 Lifetime Achievement honoree doesn’t believe in taking the easy road, and relishes sharing stories and challenges with the fascinating people her decades of volunteer service here have offered.

“Most anyone who volunteers will tell you that volunteering makes you feel better. That’s true for me, anyway. When I spend an hour or two working with people, I come away feeling happier that I’ve been working with them, or just talking with them, because they’re inspirational. The volunteering does more for the volunteer lots of times than it does for the people you’re meaning to help,” Olla said.

