Santa Ynez Valley libraries update
Santa Ynez Valley libraries 2023 Summer Reading Program, "All Together Now!" reportedly drew over 200 children, 22 teens and 24 adults to the Solvang Library alone.
A schedule announcement for August: the Solvang branch, along with all Goleta and SYV libraries, will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 24 for staff training.
The Solvang Library announced that both the Book Club for Kids and Investors' Roundtable will return in September.
Music in the park at Solvang Park
Solvang's summer Music in the Park series continues weekly at 5 p.m. in Solvang Park through Aug. 30, featuring live performances by area musicians.
The 2023 concert series — showcasing classic rock 'n' roll, blues, country, and jazz — is presented by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce with title sponsor Waste Management, and other local sponsors.
Concerts are held outdoors in the park. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and food and drinks.
Solvang restaurants will be open and available for take-out orders. Alcoholic beverages are permitted in closed containers.
Wednesday summer concerts include:
Aug. 2: Unfinished Business
Aug. 9: Nataly Lola & Ghost Monster
Chris Young to perform at Chumash Casino
Country music star Chris Young will bring his North American tour to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Tickets for the show are $109, $134, $159, $179 and $199.
Young has scored No.1 hits with “Voices,” “Gettin’ You Home (The Black Dress Song),” “You” and in “Tomorrow.”
Young in 2011 released "Tomorrow" and the album “Neon,” which included No. 1 hits, “You” and “I Can Take it From There.”
In 2017, Young became an official member of the Grand Ole Opry and was inducted by Brad Paisley.
This year, he kicked off the year with a pair of new singles, “Looking for You” and “All Dogs Go to Heaven.”
The Tennessee-born performer is said to be one of the most influential and innovative talents in the music industry today.
The Chumash Casino Resort, located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, is an age 21-and-older venue.
Three Dog Night headed to Chumash Casino Resort
American rock band Three Dog Night will bring their North American tour to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Tickets for the show are $49, $59, $69, $74 and $79.
Three Dog Night made their official debut in 1968 at the famous Whiskey a Go Go in Hollywood, and soon after released their debut, self-titled album breakout hits, “Nobody,” “Try a Little Tenderness” and “One.”
Three Dog Night went on to earn 21 consecutive Billboard Top 40 hits between 1969 and 1975 with three singles peaking at No. 1, including the smash hits, “Mama Told Me Not to Come” and “Black and White.” In 1983, Three Dog Night released their EP, “It’s a Jungle,” and in 1985, the band’s hit song, “In My Heart” was featured in the popular film, “Robotech: The Movie.”
After more than 50 years on the road, Three Dog Night’s records continue to sell worldwide, according to reports.
The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.