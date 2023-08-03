Santa Ynez Valley libraries update

Santa Ynez Valley libraries 2023 Summer Reading Program, "All Together Now!" reportedly drew over 200 children, 22 teens and 24 adults to the Solvang Library alone. 

A schedule announcement for August: the Solvang branch, along with all Goleta and SYV libraries, will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 24 for staff training.

