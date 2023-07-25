As the Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta libraries summer reading program comes to a close, they report that well over a thousand members participated in June and July, reading books and earning prizes at their local library branches.

The library system includes Goleta, Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez and Los Olivos branches.

The all-age summer program themed "All Together Now" kicked off June 10 and will conclude on Saturday, July 29 with a memorable performance by world-famous juggler David Cousin at Solvang Library.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

