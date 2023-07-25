As the Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta libraries summer reading program comes to a close, they report that well over a thousand members participated in June and July, reading books and earning prizes at their local library branches.
The library system includes Goleta, Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez and Los Olivos branches.
The all-age summer program themed "All Together Now" kicked off June 10 and will conclude on Saturday, July 29 with a memorable performance by world-famous juggler David Cousin at Solvang Library.
Solvang will host comedic performer Cousin on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to perform his famous juggling act and close out the seasonal reading program.
Prior to that on Thursday, the Solvang Library will host "The Magic of Handwriting Part 2: What's your style?" workshop at 2 p.m. when library members can learn to master handwriting with analyst Debbie Jenae, who will share various styles of handwriting through the ages. The workshop is open to both adults and teens.
Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries invite patrons to stop by on or before July 29 to collect their reading progress report to earn final prizes of the summer. At this time, prize drawing slips should be entered into a drawing box based on age group.
The Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries would like to thank the generous sponsors of the 2023 Summer Reading Program: Albertsons, Birkholms Bakery, Blenders in the Grass, The Book Loft, California Pizza Kitchen, Casa Cassara Winery & Vineyard, Chipotle, Chomp!, Creation Station, The Elverhoj Museum, Friends of the Goleta Valley Library, Goleta Depot, Golf ‘N’ Stuff, Kyle’s Kitchen, Ice in Paradise, Ingeborg's Danish Chocolates, Isla Vista Food Co-op, Islands Burgers, Los Arroyos, Mother Hubbards, MOXI Museum, Mystic Merchant, Nathalie's Dollhouse, New Frontiers Natural Marketplace, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Ocean Nails & Spa, Old Town Coffee, Pattibakes, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum & Parks-Janeway Carriage House, Senshin Center Aikido, Solvang Bakery, South Coast Deli, South Coast Montessori, Stuart C. Gildred YMCA, The Wildling Museum, and Woodstock's Pizza.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.