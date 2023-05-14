Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum historian John Copeland will present a one-day historical lecture, “What’s the Story on Olives Here?,” discussing the impact of the local crop that dates from the 1800s to present day.
The event, to be accompanied by a tasting, is slated for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the museum, 3596 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez, and dovetails off the Los Olivos Jazz and Olive Festival to be held on Saturday, June 10.
Copeland, who produces olive oils on his orchard Rancho Olivos with his wife Shannon, knows the history and heritage of surrounding olive orchards, according to a museum spokeswoman.