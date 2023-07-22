The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation recently approved the appointment of two new board members, Barbara Anderson and Spencer Turnbull.
Turnbull, whose family are longtime Valley residents, is an attorney with experience in both the public and private sector, most recently with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General and previously with Latham & Watkins in Los Angeles.
Turnbull moved back to the Valley four years ago and started Santa Ynez General, a premium home goods and furnishing store with his husband Pearson Turnbull. Spencer and Pearson reside in Santa Ynez with their daughter, Charlie.