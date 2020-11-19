You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Ynez Valley Edward Jones offices accepting canned food, coat, toy donations

The Santa Ynez Valley Edward Jones branch offices are accepting coats, food and toy donations on behalf of area nonprofits now through Dec. 14. 

Four branch offices are serving as drop-off locations, accepting canned foods on behalf of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and toys in partnership with Toys for Tots, as well as coat donations in combination with People Helping People's ongoing coat drive.

Members of the community are invited to help those less fortunate by donating coats, food and toys during regular business hours. Monetary donations cannot be accepted.

Branch addresses are: 1090 Edison St., Suite 101, Santa Ynez; 595 Alamo Pintado Road, Suite B, Solvang; 650 Alamo Pintado Road, Suite 202, Solvang; and 2933 San Marcos Ave., Suite 108, Los Olivos.

