There’s more than one way to save a life.

Robb Kennedy, Santa Ynez Valley Volunteer of the Year for Education, has taken a multi-pronged approach: volunteer, lifeguard, coach, foster parent, adoptive parent, even daily deliveries.

“He’s always there letting us know what’s going on. He’s just a wonderful person: very kind and generous, very patient, an incredible athlete, and a beloved figure in the community,” said Julia Billington, co-founder of Hidden Wings, where Kennedy is a founding volunteer.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0