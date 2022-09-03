There’s more than one way to save a life.
Robb Kennedy, Santa Ynez Valley Volunteer of the Year for Education, has taken a multi-pronged approach: volunteer, lifeguard, coach, foster parent, adoptive parent, even daily deliveries.
“He’s always there letting us know what’s going on. He’s just a wonderful person: very kind and generous, very patient, an incredible athlete, and a beloved figure in the community,” said Julia Billington, co-founder of Hidden Wings, where Kennedy is a founding volunteer.
Kennedy was raised in the Santa Ynez Valley, and attend Santa Ynez Valley High School where, his freshman year, he met the love of his life: his wife, Julie D’Arelli Kennedy. Together from their Solvang home, the couple raised a son and daughter to adulthood, then took on two more through adoption and are enjoying raising their 7- and 6-year-old sons.
He’s been a volunteer as long as he can remember, perhaps the earliest with AYSO as a youth soccer referee and coach.
“I’ve been volunteering with youth for a long time. You have to choose something you’re passionate about, something you feel comfortable with, you want to be a part of, and you’re proud of,” he said.
In addition to his 30-year career with FedEx, employment as a California State Parks lifeguard since 1984, and taking care of his family, Kennedy coaches Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo. More than a dozen years ago he began volunteering with the organization which would become Hidden Wings, a nonprofit dedicated to nurturing young adults with autism.
“He’s a wonderful role model, positive person, loved by our students. He really knows each student and their family, often helps if there’s a crisis,” Billington said.
Kennedy began working with the special-needs son of Julia and Jim Billington 16 years ago. His evolution with the program has been as natural as his connection with children on the autism spectrum.
“He’s so tuned in to them,” Hidden Wings co-founder Jim Billington said.
Hidden Wings depends upon nine employees and a host of volunteers from throughout the community who may lead carpentry or bike maintenance, teach Tai Chi or music, horse care, yoga or photography and digital art.
“But we don’t have anybody like Robb. Every Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m., he’s there for the kids, and it’s really remarkable,” Jim said.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Kennedy has served as hiking instructor, teacher, tutor and leads the organization’s outdoor program. He helps the students manage two organic gardens of their own, helps them with swimming, teaches them to paddle board and kayak.
“You build relationships with them as young adults. No young adult is the same; every one of them is different. Out of high school, they don’t have a lot of friends. Their school friends bail on them. You hate to see someone left out and lonely, depressed. It’s unfortunate so many people with autism take their lives or others,” Kennedy said.
Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, Kennedy was instrumental in the development of Wings on the Water, a free, public event that partners the program’s young adults with volunteers for a day at Refugio State Beach for kayaking, surfing, paddle boarding, and all sorts of beach play. They look forward to its return in the fall.
“Wings on the Water is the high point every year. It’s kind of amazing. He gets lifeguard volunteers, guys and gals from all walks of life who get out on the surf for anyone with special needs to make sure they get on a surfboard; people donate food; florists give flowers to all the moms. It’s all his design and his incredible network of friends that make it happen,” Jim said.
For Kennedy, it’s not about getting credits, setting up or running big events, making the seemingly impossible absolutely possible.
“I look forward to everyone I meet on a Saturday. A lot of times, the whole family will go with us. The community we live in, they’re so giving. They open up their pool for us, or volunteer their time, services or anything we need. I just think the relationships you build with people is part of what makes a community," Kenned said.
"And I’m a Christian," he continued. "I definitely believe the more you do for others, the more you get back. Whatever you can do for an organization, no matter how small, goes a long way.”
Honorees were chosen by a panel of board members of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, editors of the Santa Ynez Valley News and former honorees, based on nominations made by Valley residents.
The Valley Foundation’s mission is to improve the lives of people in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos by investing in programs that feed the poor, promote health, nurture seniors, challenge youth and inspire community members to make a difference.
The Foundation and the Valley News created the Man and Woman of the Year Program in 1995 to recognize local residents for their volunteerism. The Youth in Service Award was added in 2012 to honor students in grades nine through 12 for outstanding service to others.
In addition to recognition plaques, the Man and Woman of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement honorees each receive $1,000 to donate to a nonprofit of their choice. Volunteers of the Year receive $250 each, and the Youth in Service recipients receive a $1,000 scholarship award.