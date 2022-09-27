Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Volunteer Services recently awarded $27,000 in scholarships to nine local students who reside or work in the Santa Ynez Valley and plan to pursue college studies in health-related careers.

A total of nine students each received a $3,000 scholarship made possible through proceeds from the New to You Thrift Store in Solvang.

The store is staffed by Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital volunteers who donated more than 16,000 hours of their time and talents to support the hospital, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Sansum Clinic celebrates 45th annual Camp Wheez

Sansum Clinic celebrates 45th annual Camp Wheez

Nineteen local children gathered at First Presbyterian Church in Santa Barbara on Aug. 1-5 for Sansum Clinic's annual Camp Wheez event where youth with asthma get the chance to experience the fun of a summer camp in a safe environment designed to meet their special needs.

 

0
0
0
0
0