Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital’s 37th annual Free Health Fair was bigger than last year’s in almost all categories, as more than 1,200 people of all ages from throughout the Central Coast attended the 2½-hour event Oct. 5 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.
The 2018 event hosted about 1,100 visitors, officials estimated last year.
This year’s Free Health Fair featured 45 exhibitors and display booths compared to 40 at last year’s event.
“Our event was an outstanding success again this year, thanks to all our exhibitors and event sponsors for their support,” said Wende Cappetta, vice president of Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
A total of 351 free flu vaccines were administered by the hospital’s registered nurses this year compared to 330 vaccinations last year.
This year, 87 free osteoporosis screenings using ultrasound technology were provided, with participants receiving test results to share with a doctor for follow-up and treatment if needed.
Last year, 79 osteoporosis screenings were provided.
Only two Free Health Fair services showed a slight drop from last year’s statistics.
This year, 109 free total cholesterol and glucose finger-stick screenings were conducted, compared to 112 last year, and 85 blood pressure checks were performed by Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation and Surgical Services staff this year, compared to 90 checks performed last year.
No statistics were reported last year for the number of safety helmets fitted, but this year Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Trauma Services team professionally fitted 43 safety helmets for kids of all ages for $10, which a hospital spokeswoman said was a $40 to $70 value.
You have free articles remaining.
Two new features were added to the Free Health Fair this year, including a community blood drive held in cooperation with Vitalant.
Also new this year, Cottage Health Trauma Services presented a “Stop the Bleed” demonstration and trained 100 participants how to stop uncontrolled bleeding, part of a nationwide effort to teach civilians to save lives during emergency situations.
“Uncontrolled bleeding is recognized as the No. 1 cause of preventable death from trauma,” Cappetta said. “This booth and demo was just one more way we can support community health.”
Hands-only CPR also was demonstrated for Free Health Fair visitors.
Giveaways and free refreshments were offered along with free information about advanced imaging, nutrition, surgical services, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, a physicians’ clinic and other services offered at the hospital, located at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang.
A popular attraction at the Free Health Fair was the SYVCH Auxiliary Pet Therapy program dogs and their handlers, who provide comfort to patients at the hospital.
As with last year’s Health Fair, prize drawings were held every half-hour for a total of 30 free pink tote bags filled with healthy gifts.
The annual Free Health Fair is staffed by hospital team members, volunteers from the hospital’s auxiliary and members of the board of directors for Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, the nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the hospital, that also coordinated the event.
Organizers are already planning the 38th annual Free Health Fair to be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, the spokeswoman said.