Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital is offering free nutrition-based classes for individuals seeking to improve their dietary habits and overall health.
A series of three classes, led by Clinical Dietitian Amanda Edwards, Registered Dietician, are slated in June and will cover various nutrition topics and offer practical tips and insights.
A hospital spokeswoman said Edwards, who is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in dietary management and counseling, aims to educate and empower participants in ways to make informed choices for a healthier lifestyle.