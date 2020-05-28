You are the owner of this article.
Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital now scheduling elective procedures

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital of Solvang 

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital has reopened its surgical services department and will begin phasing in outpatient screenings and elective procedures, according to Vice President Wende Cappetta.

Outpatient surgical procedures which are defined as 99% elective, will begin a gradual rescheduling based on physician recommendations, said Cappetta, as well as routine screening procedures such as colonoscopies and endoscopies.

In response to the pandemic, all elective procedures at Cottage were ceased in March and since that time only procedures considered urgent were approved.

A number of protective protocols have also been adopted by the hospital to help stem the spread of COVID-19, including the consolidation of traffic flow to one entrance where pre-screening and masks are provided before entering; restriction of hospital visitors and the staffing of clinicians in the Emergency Department to provide preliminary triage services.

"We want to reassure everyone that it is safe to return to any of our Cottage hospitals," Cappetta said. "We have safety procedures in place that follow and exceed county and state health guidelines and we have a reliable supply of personal protective equipment for our patients, physicians and staff."

Prior to all scheduled surgical services which will soon include GI lab procedures starting June 3, patients are being administered mandatory pre-operative COVID screening and testing within three days of scheduled procedures.

Patients are asked to consult with their physicians about rescheduling. 

For more information and new updates, visit cottagehealth.org/santa-ynez-valley-cottage-hospital/

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

