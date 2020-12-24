Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation welcomes new board director

Dr. Gustavo Dascanio, a Solvang-based internal medicine specialist, has joined Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation as a board director.
Dascanio has been on the hospital's medical staff since 1987 and also has served as director of cardiopulmonary rehabilitation since 1988.
Cardiopulmonary rehabilitation is a medically supervised outpatient program for patients recovering from heart or pulmonary health conditions.
Dascanio, a 1984 graduate of the University of California School of Medicine, San Francisco, also trained at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from 1984 to 1987 before joining the medical staff.
The Cottage Hospital Foundation, which aims to financially boost the local hospital, more recently launched a new CT Replacement Campaign to raise $550,000 for a state-of-the-art computerized tomography scanner at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
For more information, visit www.cottagehealth.org/syvchfoundation
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.