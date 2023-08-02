Attendees of the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation fashion show and brunch fundraiser included, from left: Inge Plier, SYVCH volunteer; Charles Kirkby, security officer senior, SYVCH; Briana Castro, volunteer; Teresa Soto, supervisor Patient Access, SYVCH; Jessica Perez, emergency technician and SYVCH and SYVCHF Scholarship recipient; Renee Solnit, fashion show dresser and SYVCH volunteer; Carol Anders, SYVCH volunteer; and Holly Thrasher, breast cancer advocate.
Vintage Vogue attendees dress up for a morning of fashion and brunch, from left: Nancy Eklund-Hunsicker; Gerry Shepherd, Vintage Vogue title sponsor and past SYVCH Foundation President; and Nan Stockholm Walden.
Attendees at the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation fashion show and brunch fundraiser in June pose for a photo, from left: Andrew Brown, vice president for advancement, Cottage Health; Barbara Anderson, vice president, SYVCHF; Judith Dale, president, SYVCHF; Katie Gorndt, Viice president and director of nursing, SYVCH; June Martin, Sr. philanthropy officer, SYVCHF; Angelique Amarillas, philanthropy coordinator.
Contributed
Locals enjoyed a morning of fashion and catwalk sashaying at the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation's Vintage Vogue fashion show and brunch event held at Craft House in Solvang.
The June event raised nearly $20,000 to benefit the SYVCHF’s Auxiliary Honorary Scholarship Fund, which helps support the Valley's future healthcare workforce.
According to Judith Dale, SVCHF president, the vital role community engagement plays helps Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital "to be one of the best rural hospitals in the country."
“This generous and giving community came out in force," she said of the event. "A big thank you to all our volunteers, sponsors, donors and event attendees.”
Festivities included shopping booths hosted by Hammered Hoops and Labyrinth Jewelry, followed by brunch and a fashion show.
Several volunteers, scholarship recipients and Cottage staff walked the runway, including Carol Anders, Briana Castro, Charles Kirkby, Jessica Perez, Inge Plier, Teresa Soto, Holly Thrasher and Renee Solnit, the fashion show dresser, an event spokeswoman said.
The women modeled the latest fashions from local clothing stores: First Street Leather, (IN) Larkin, Kahunas, Rowan Leigh, Treats and New To You Shop.
In addition to supporting the hospital's scholarship fund, the event also celebrated the 60th anniversary of the SYV Cottage Hospital's dedicated volunteers as well as its gently-used "New To You" thrift shop which supports the hospital.
Funds raised through the fashion show event will be distributed in the form of scholarships that each year are awarded to local talent pursuing careers in health care. These scholarships are said to help offset the increasing costs of a college education and can be used to pay for tuition, books and other educational expenditures.
During the event, Katie Gorndt, SYVCH vice president and nursing director, shared that the hospital in 2022 received over 18,000 volunteer hours from the community.
“It is heartwarming to see such selflessness and generosity in action,” she said.
Gorndt explained that rural community hospitals especially are experiencing a shortage of nurses, technicians and other essential clinical staff.
“These scholarships are one more valuable tool we can use to attract and retain a quality clinical staff to serve our community," she said.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.