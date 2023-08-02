Locals enjoyed a morning of fashion and catwalk sashaying at the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation's Vintage Vogue fashion show and brunch event held at Craft House in Solvang.

The June event raised nearly $20,000 to benefit the SYVCHF’s Auxiliary Honorary Scholarship Fund, which helps support the Valley's future healthcare workforce.

According to Judith Dale, SVCHF president, the vital role community engagement plays helps Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital "to be one of the best rural hospitals in the country."

Vintage Vogue attendees dress up for a morning of fashion and brunch, from left: Nancy Eklund-Hunsicker; Gerry Shepherd, Vintage Vogue title sponsor and past SYVCH Foundation President; and Nan Stockholm Walden.

